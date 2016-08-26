Iranian system allows cash for kidney donors

The whirling hum of a dialysis machine could have been the soundtrack to the rest of Zahra Hajikarimi's life, but for an unusual program in Iran that allows people to buy a kidney from a living donor.



In addition, kidneys from a living donor have a significantly better long-term survival rate than those from a deceased donor.



Iran allowed patients to travel abroad through much of the '80s for transplants – including to America.



Today, more than 1,480 people receive a kidney transplant from a living donor in Iran each year, about 55 percent of the total of 2,700 transplants annually, according to government figures.



In the U.S., about a third of kidney donations come from living donors.



However, it's clear that some donors are motivated by the cash payout.



Iran's system offers a different way to address the lack of kidneys for transplant around the world, said Sigrid Fry-Revere, an expert on the program whose book, "The Kidney Sellers: A Journey of Discovery in Iran," examines it in depth.

