Kerry outlines more inclusive peace push for Yemen

U.S. Secretary of State John Kerry Thursday announced a fresh international peace initiative for Yemen aimed at forming a unity government to resolve its 17-month-old conflict.



Yemen's internationally recognized government, based in Saudi Arabia, has made similar demands but insisted the Houthis fulfill all those measures before any new government was formed.



Jubeir said that Saudi Arabia and the United States had agreed a way forward for Yemen and said the U.N. envoy to Yemen would take it up with the parties.



Kerry also lashed out at Iran over alleged arms shipments to the rebels.



Saudi Arabia, a key U.S. ally, has come under stiff criticism from rights groups for airstrikes that have repeatedly killed civilians in Yemen.

...