Turkey sends more tanks to Syria, demands Kurdish fighters retreat

Turkey sent more tanks into northern Syria Thursday and demanded Kurdish militia fighters retreat within a week as Russia said it is prepared to work with the United States at the United Nations on how to respond to a report that blamed Syrian government forces and Daesh (ISIS) militants for using chemical weapons.



Syrian rebels backed by Turkish special forces, tanks and warplanes Wednesday entered and took control of Jarablus, one of last strongholds of Daesh on the Turkish-Syrian border, the Turkish Defense Ministry said in a statement Thursday.



A senior Turkish official said there were now more than 20 Turkish tanks inside Syria and that additional tanks and construction machinery would be sent in to Jarablus as required. A Reuters witness saw at least nine tanks enter Thursday, and 10 more were waiting outside a military outpost on the Turkish side.



There were no casualties among the Turkish troops.



The Kurdish militia had moved west of the river earlier this month as part of a U.S.-backed operation, now completed, to capture the city of Manbij from Daesh.

