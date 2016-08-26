Turkey signals no quick end to Syria incursion as truck bomb kills 11

Turkish forces will remain in Syria for as long as it takes to cleanse the border of Islamic State and other militants, Prime Minister Binali Yildirim said Friday, after a truck bombing by Kurdish insurgents killed at least 11 police officers.



The suicide bombing at a police headquarters in a province bordering Syria and Iraq came two days after Turkey launched its first major military incursion into Syria, an operation meant to drive ISIS out of the border area and stop Kurdish militias from seizing ground in their wake.



An alliance of 23 Kurdish parties in Syria also condemned the Turkish operation Friday.



Turkey has long lobbied for a "buffer zone" in northern Syria controlled by what it regards as moderate rebels, potentially in border territory currently held by ISIS and stretching about 80 km (50 miles) west of Jarablus.



Syria's five-year conflict has killed at least a quarter of a million people and forced almost five million to flee the country, many of them to Turkey.



Turkey views the PKK, listed as a terrorist organisation by Turkey, the United States and the European Union, as closely linked to the Syrian Kurdish YPG militia.

