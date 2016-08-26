Tears as evacuation nears for symbol of Syria's revolt

Thousands of rebels and civilians, many in tears, prepared Friday to evacuate the Syrian town of Daraya after a four-year army siege, in a blow for the beleaguered opposition.



The evacuation comes after a deal struck by President Bashar Assad's government and opposition forces in the town, which is close to the capital Damascus and was one of the first to rise up against his government.



The deal to evacuate the town was announced Thursday by Syrian state news agency SANA.



The rebels would have to surrender other armaments to the army.



A Syrian source on the ground said Thursday the evacuation could take four days to complete and a military source said the army would enter Daraya.



According to the United Nations, nearly 600,000 live under siege across Syria, most surrounded by government forces, although rebels and extremists also use the tactic.

