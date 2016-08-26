Saudi-led airstrikes reportedly kill 11 civilians in Yemen

Airstrikes by a Saudi-led coalition in northern Yemen killed 11 civilians, including women and children, Yemen's rebel-run news agency said Friday.



The overnight attack in the city of Saada, a stronghold of the Shiite rebels known as Houthis, came as Iran's foreign minister dismissed claims from Saudi Arabia that his country had supplied Yemen's rebels with missiles.



In Yemen, the SABA agency, which is under control of the Houthis, reported that two houses located in the district of Baqam in the city of Saada were destroyed by airstrikes overnight.



On Thursday, the U.N. human rights chief, Zeid Ra'ad al-Hussein, called for an international investigation into rights abuses and violence in Yemen's civil war, insisting that a domestic panel set up to look into violations has not been up to the task.

