Tunisia parliament set for vote on new government

Tunisia's premier-designate called for "sacrifices" Friday as parliament convened to vote on a cabinet line-up he has proposed to tackle pressing economic and security challenges.



As Tunisia continues to find its bearings after the 2011 uprising that toppled longtime dictator Zine El Abidine Ben Ali, Chahed would also be the North African nation's sixth premier in less than six years.



On Saturday, Chahed – a member of Essebsi's Nidaa Tounes party – said he would head a 27-member cabinet which will also include 14 ministers of state, eight women "in important" positions and "14 young" ministers.



Chahed may also win votes from the 24 lawmakers of the Al-Horra bloc, created after a split from Nidaa Tounes, and the 10 representatives of the liberal Afek Tounes party.

