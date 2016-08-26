Aid access in Syria 'unacceptable': UN

Humanitarian access to Syria's besieged areas is "wholly unacceptable," the U.N. said Friday as it announced that just one aid convoy had completed deliveries this month.



The United Nations humanitarian office (OCHA) said a convoy with life-saving supplies finished its delivery Thursday to Al-Waer, a besieged area of the district of Homs.



Top U.N. officials including envoy Staffan de Mistura have blasted Syria's warring parties in recent weeks for blocking civilians from accessing aid.

