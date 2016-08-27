Tears flow as Daraya evacuation starts

Syrian rebels and civilians, many in tears, Friday began evacuating the town of Daraya after a four-year army siege, in a blow for the beleaguered opposition. The evacuation came after a deal struck by President Bashar Assad's government and opposition forces in the town, which is close to the capital Damascus and was one of the first to rise up against the regime.



The deal to evacuate the town was announced Thursday by Syrian state news agency SANA, which said 700 rebels and their families would leave to rebel-controlled Idlib, and thousands of civilians would be taken to government reception centers.



It was one of the first towns to erupt in anti-government protests in March 2011 .



Rebels accused the government of killing some 500 people in a military operation in Daraya in August 2012 .

...