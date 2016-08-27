Turkey indicates Syria incursion will endure for now

Turkish forces will remain in Syria for as long as it takes to cleanse the border of Daesh (ISIS) and other militants, Prime Minister Binali Yildirim said Friday, after a truck bombing by Kurdish insurgents killed at least 11 police officers. The suicide attack at a police headquarters in a province bordering Syria and Iraq came two days after Turkey launched its first major military incursion into Syria, an operation meant to drive Daesh out of the border area and stop Kurdish militias from seizing ground in their wake.



An alliance of 23 Kurdish parties in Syria also condemned the Turkish operation Friday.



Ismail Metin, the commander of Turkey's 2nd army responsible for the borders with Syria and Iraq, visited Jarablus Friday, local sources said.



Syria's war has killed at least a quarter of a million people and forced almost 5 million to flee the country, many of them to Turkey.



Turkey views the PKK, listed as a terrorist organization by Turkey, the United States and the European Union, as closely linked to the Syrian Kurdish YPG militia.

