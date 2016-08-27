S.Sudan ex-VP discharged from Khartoum hospital: aides

South Sudan's former rebel leader Riek Machar has been discharged from hospital in Khartoum after being treated for a swollen leg, his aides told AFP Friday. Machar was replaced by Taban Deng Gai as South Sudan's first vice president after hundreds of people died in Juba last month in clashes between Machar's forces and government troops.



The Sudanese government Tuesday announced that Machar had arrived in Khartoum for "medical treatment," but did not elaborate.



Another party aide, Sabiet Majok, said Machar had been discharged Friday morning.



Ties between Khartoum and Juba have been strained since then amid allegations that Sudan backs Machar in the civil war that has killed tens of thousands of people and forced more than 2 million from their homes.

...