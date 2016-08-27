Israeli troops kill Palestinian who ran toward them: army

Israeli soldiers Friday shot and killed an apparently unarmed Palestinian who ran toward their position in a Palestinian village in the occupied West Bank, and the incident was under review, a military spokeswoman said.



At least 209 Palestinians have been killed, 141 of whom Israel said were assailants.



Palestinian leaders say assailants have acted out of desperation over the collapse of peace talks in 2014 and Israeli settlement expansion in Israeli-occupied territory that Palestinians seek for an independent state.

