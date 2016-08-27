Yemeni rocket hits Saudi facility

The strike on the transformer in Najran, which lies just across the Yemen border, marked a rare hit on Saudi Arabia's infrastructure despite months of periodic bombardment of the area.



Attacks have intensified since the suspension in early August of United Nations-brokered peace talks between the Shiite Houthi rebels and their allies, and Yemen's internationally recognized government.



Elsewhere, coalition airstrikes in the northern city of Saada killed 11 civilians, including women and children, Yemen's rebel-run news agency said.



The overnight attack in the city of Saada, a stronghold of the Houthi rebels, came as Iran's foreign minister dismissed claims from Saudi Arabia that his country had supplied Yemen's rebels with missiles.

...