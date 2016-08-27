Scandals mount for Morocco’s Islamists ahead of vote

RABAT: Beachside trysts, a 3-ton drug bust and a dodgy attempted land deal: the scandals facing Morocco's ruling Islamist party are piling up ahead of crucial parliamentary elections, leading some supporters to cry foul. The Justice and Development Party (PJD), which has led a coalition governing the North African kingdom since late 2011, finds itself in a fight for re-election in October's vote as opponents take advantage of the rumors dogging the group.



Following years in opposition, the party found itself the head of a coalition in 2011 tasked with guiding Morocco through a turbulent period that saw other North African states convulsed by the 2011 Arab Spring uprisings.



Last year, a woman filed a sexual harassment case against a PJD candidate near Marrakesh.



Supporters accuse the media and parties reportedly close to royal court circles of seeking to influence October's vote with negative PJD coverage.

...