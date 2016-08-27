US, Russia move closer to new Syria cease-fire after talks

Washington and Moscow made key steps towards agreeing a new cease-fire in Syria, but a final deal has not been reached, U.S. Secretary of State John Kerry and his Russian counterpart said after talks Friday.



Kerry explained that U.S. and Russian experts would continue to meet in Geneva in the coming days to pour over a set of unresolved issues in hopes of striking a durable deal.



Kerry on Friday listed two main priorities to ensure that a prospective revamped cease-fire holds: responding to cease-fire violations by the Damascus government and checking the rising influence of the former Nusra Front.



The U.S. and Russia co-chair a U.N.-backed humanitarian task force for Syria, which has been struggling to ensure access for desperately-needed aid across the country.



There was hope that Friday's talks between Kerry and Lavrov might help boost those efforts, but no specific pledges on Aleppo were made.

...