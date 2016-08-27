Tunisia parliament approves new unity government

The new unity government of Youssef Chahed won resounding support from parliament Friday, approving a new cabinet line-up which must tackle the country's pressing socio-economic and security challenges.



As Tunisia continues to find its bearings after the 2011 uprising that toppled longtime dictator Zine El Abidine Ben Ali, Chahed would also be the North African nation's seventh premier in less than six years.



Chahed was appointed prime minister-designate by Essebsi early this month after lawmakers passed a vote of no confidence in then-premier Habib Essid's government following just 18 months in office.



President Essebsi is 89 years old, and ex-premier Essid is 67 .

