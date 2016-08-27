Turkey sends more tanks into Syria after ISIS-held town capture

Turkey Saturday sent six more tanks into Syria as pro-Ankara forces pressed on with de-mining work in a town captured from ISIS this week, an AFP correspondent said.



The Turkish military Wednesday launched an operation codenamed "Euphrates Shield" inside Syria to oust ISIS from the border region and also counter advances by a Kurdish militia detested by Ankara.



The Hurriyet daily had reported earlier that the Turkish armed forces had 50 tanks and 380 personnel on the ground in Syria after three days of operations.



Turkish troops are supporting an even larger force of hundreds of Syrian rebels.

...