Tough new conditions for concerts in Iran capital

The Tehran prosecutor recommended strict new rules Saturday for concerts in the capital, the latest in a tug of war between moderates and conservatives that has already seen live music banned in Iran's second city Mashhad.



It comes amid a wave of last-minute cancellations of concerts in Iran under pressure from hardliners and religious leaders which has been criticized by the more liberal President Hassan Rouhani.



Although no concerts have been held in Mashhad for 11 years, Culture Minister Ali Jannati agreed to the ban, only to find himself criticized by the president for caving into conservative demands.



One of Iran's most famous classical singers, Shahram Nazeri – who has previously been nicknamed "Iran's Pavarotti" – almost had to cancel a concert with his son Hafez in the religious city of Yazd last week.

...