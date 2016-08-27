Death penalty failing to deter drug trafficking in Iran -official

The death penalty has failed to reduce drug trafficking in Iran, a senior Iranian judiciary official said Saturday shortly before the scheduled execution of 12 people for narcotics-related offenses.



Most narcotics are smuggled into Iran along its long, often lawless border with Afghanistan, which supplies about 90 percent of the world's opium from which heroin is made.



The United Nations has repeatedly praised Iran's battle against narcotics trafficking but opposed its death penalty.



The United Nations special rapporteur on human rights in Iran urged Tehran Friday to halt the execution of 12 people on drug-related offences scheduled for Saturday.

...