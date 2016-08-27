South Sudan's troubled agreement is not keeping the peace

When South Sudan's president signed a peace deal a year ago to try to end the country's civil war, he added 16 reservations to the agreement.



One year after the deal was signed, that Kiir's list of reservations has become a map of how South Sudan's peace agreement has unraveled: Machar is no longer vice president, his forces have largely left Juba, and U.N. peacekeepers have been largely ineffective.



The United States is the single largest humanitarian donor to South Sudan, giving $1.7 billion since the country's civil war began in 2013 .



State Department officials say that while the peace agreement has not been fully implemented, it is still the best way to create peace in South Sudan.



The resolution says that if South Sudan blocks the force, an arms embargo will be considered.

