Syria rebels battle rival force as Turkey presses operation

Syrian rebels backed by Turkey fought fighters opposed by Ankara in northern Syria on Saturday, sources on both sides said, as a Turkish-backed operation targeting ISIS and Kurdish influence at the border appeared to gather pace.



The Kurdish-led administration in northern Syria said Turkish tanks had advanced on the village, where they clashed with the Jarablus Military Council, an ally of the Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF) alliance that is in turn backed by the powerful Kurdish YPG militia.

...