Israel court delays hearing for UN worker

An Israeli court Sunday postponed a hearing for a U.N. worker accused of aiding the Islamist movement Hamas after a dispute over whether he should be immune from prosecution.



After reviewing the charge sheet, the UNDP challenged Israel's allegations and said Borsh diverted the rubble under instructions from the Palestinian Authority.



More than two-thirds of the population of the enclave -- which Israel has blockaded for a decade -- are reliant on some form of aid, according to the United Nations.

