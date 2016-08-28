Libya forces push into last ISIS-held areas of Sirte

Forces loyal to Libya's U.N.-backed unity government pushed Sunday into the last areas of Sirte held by ISIS in what was the extremists' coastal stronghold, a spokesman said.



"The final battle for Sirte has started," said the spokesman for forces backing the Tripoli-based Government of National Accord.



About 1,000 pro-GNA fighters were taking part in the offensive, he said, adding a tank had destroyed a bomb-rigged car before ISIS could use it to target the forces at the start of the assault.

