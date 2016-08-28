1 Turkish soldier killed, 8 wounded in southeastern Turkey

One Turkish soldier was killed and eight others wounded in two separate blasts Sunday in the country's Kurdish-dominated southeast, and Kurdish militants launched a rocket-propelled grenade at a civilian airport, officials and the state-run news agency said.



The Anadolu Agency said one soldier was killed and three were wounded after a roadside bomb was triggered remotely by rebels linked to the Kurdistan Workers' Party, or PKK, in the Hakkari province.



Since then, more than 600 Turkish security personnel and thousands of PKK militants have been killed, according to Anadolu.

