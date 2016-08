German Foreign Minister Frank-Walter Steinmeier (C), French Foreign Minister Jean-Marc Ayrault (L) and Polish Foreign Minister Witold Waszczykowski (R) give a press conference following their working session of the one-day meeting to celebrate the 25th anniversary of the Weimar Triangle at Ettersburg castle near Weimar, eastern Germany, on August 28, 2016. / AFP / DPA / Martin Schutt