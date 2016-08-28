Veteran Israeli politician Ben Eliezer dies aged 80

Binyamin Ben Eliezer, a veteran Israeli politician who held several top governmental posts and often served as a bridge to the Arab world, died Sunday.



A native Arabic speaker, Ben Eliezer was on friendly terms with deposed Egyptian leader Hosni Mubarak and other Arab leaders and helped bridge gaps between Israel and the Arab world.



Former President Shimon Peres, a longtime partner in the Labor Party, was among many Israeli leaders who expressed their sorrow over Ben Eliezer's passing.

...