Rivals Hamas, Fatah gear up for first election since 2006

Palestinian rivals Hamas and Fatah are gearing up for their first contest at the polls since 2006 -- a vote for mayors and local councils in 425 communities in the West Bank and Gaza Strip.



At the time, the Islamic militant group Hamas seized Gaza, driving out Fatah, while Fatah's leader, Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas, cracked down on Hamas in the autonomous areas of the Israeli-occupied West Bank.



The last municipal elections were held in 2012, but only in parts of the West Bank, and Hamas didn't compete because it couldn't agree with Abbas on procedure. When Abbas decided earlier this year to call for local elections in 2016, as scheduled, he likely expected Hamas to stay out of the race again, analysts said.



Hamas recognized Abbas' general election commission as final arbiter, while Abbas agreed that Hamas institutions would supervise the vote in Gaza.



The Western-backed Abbas was elected to a four-year term as president in 2005, while Hamas defeated Fatah in 2006 parliament elections, creating a political stalemate that eventually led to Hamas' Gaza takeover and a West Bank crackdown on the Islamic militants.



In some other West Bank communities, Fatah- and Hamas-endorsed lists compete directly with each other.

