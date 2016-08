A member of the forces loyal to Libya's UN-backed Government of National Accord (GNA) fires his rifle as others protect themselves behind a wall on August 28, 2016, in the coastal city of Sirte, east of the capital Tripoli, during their military operation to clear the Islamic State group's (IS) jihadists from the city. GNA forces who for more than three months have been pressing an offensive to retake Sirte from IS, pushed into the last areas of the city held by the group in what was the jihadi