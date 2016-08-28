Yemen govt cautiously welcomes US peace plan

Yemen's exiled government has said it welcomes in principle a US-backed plan to resume peace talks with Iran-backed rebels on the basis of forming a unity government.



In Sanaa, the rebels said they had discussed the establishment of a government, and said they would respond "positively" to any attempt to end the conflict.



The rebels had been demanding a unity government as the first step towards resolving Yemen's war.



The internationally backed government of President Abedrabbo Mansour Hadi wanted a rebel pullout from seized territory, including Sanaa, and a surrender of weapons, as the first steps, in line with a UN Security Council resolution on the crisis.

