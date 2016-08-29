Children of Daraya discover joy of sweets

Yazan, a 4-year-old who has never known anything but deprivation, has finally discovered the joy of ice cream after being evacuated from the besieged town of Daraya near the capital of war-torn Syria.



This week, under a deal between the government and rebel forces who controlled it, Daraya's thousands of civilians and rebel fighters were all evacuated from the town, devastated by constant bombardment.



Yazan's family and many of the civilians were transferred to Hrajela, a village under government control located around 20 kilometers southeast of Daraya.



In the two-day evacuation which started Friday, around 4,000 civilians were to be directed to reception centers and at least 700 rebels escorted to the rebel-held city of Idlib in northwest Syria, the state news agency SANA said.

