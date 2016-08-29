Saudi city soldiers on as civilian death toll mounts

Enter the King Khaled Hospital and you can see what the war has done.



The boy brings to at least 31 the number of civilians killed in Najran since early last year, when Yemen's Houthi rebels and their allies began bombarding southern Saudi Arabia in retaliation for airstrikes by a Saudi-led coalition.



At least 19 soldiers have also died in the Najran region, which is just a few kilometers from the border and has borne the brunt of rebel attacks.



The tour coincided with increased criticism of Saudi Arabia over civilian casualties in its Yemen bombing campaign.



"I was in the workshop when suddenly the shells hit," Suleiman Abdel-Thabit, a 25-year-old Yemeni mechanic, says quietly from his bed, touching the back of his head to show where some shrapnel hit.



Earlier this month civilians suffered their heaviest losses when four Saudis and three Yemenis died in what officials said was a Grad rocket strike.

...