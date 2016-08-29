Libya forces tackle last Daesh areas in Sirte

Forces loyal to Libya's U.N.-backed unity government Sunday pushed into the last areas of Sirte held by Daesh (ISIS) in what was the militants' coastal stronghold. The battle for the hometown of Libya's slain dictator Moammar Gadhafi was launched more than three months ago by forces loyal to the Government of National Accord.



"The final battle for Sirte has started," Reda Issa said of the city 450 kilometers east of Tripoli.



About 1,000 pro-GNA fighters were taking part in the attack, he said.



At least 25 loyalists were killed Sunday and 120 wounded, a field hospital for the pro-GNA forces said.



Since Aug. 1, U.S. warplanes have backed the assault to expel Daesh from Sirte, and as of Aug. 24, they had carried out 82 strikes, according to the U.S. Africa Command.



More than 370 pro-GNA fighters have been killed and nearly 2,000 wounded in the battle for Sirte since May, according to medical sources.

...