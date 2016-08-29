Turkish army and allies thrust deeper into Syria

Turkey's army and its allies thrust deeper into Syria Sunday, seizing territory controlled by Kurdish-aligned forces on the fifth day of a cross-border campaign that an activist group said had killed at least 35 villagers. Turkish warplanes roared into northern Syria at daybreak and artillery pounded what security sources said were sites held by the Kurdish YPG militia, after the Syrian Observatory for Human Rights reported fierce overnight fighting around two villages.



Turkey said 25 Kurdish militants were killed in its airstrikes and denied there were civilian casualties.



Turkey, which is also battling Kurdish insurgents at home, sent tanks and troops into Syria Wednesday to support its Syrian rebel allies. The Turkish-backed forces first seized the Syrian border town of Jarablus from Daesh militants before pushing south into areas held by Kurdish-aligned militias.



However, the Turkish offensive has so far focused on forces allied to the SDF, a coalition that includes the YPG, an Observatory source said.



The fighting pits Turkey, a NATO ally, against the U.S.-backed SDF that is the most effective ground force battling Daesh militants in Syria.

