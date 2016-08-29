Iraq asks Riyadh to replace envoy who riled militias

Iraq asked Saudi Arabia Sunday to replace its ambassador in Baghdad after his comments about Iranian involvement in Iraqi affairs and the alleged persecution of Sunnis angered local Shiites politicians and militia leaders. The request by Baghdad's Shiite-led government underscores the depth of enmity between Sunni and Shiite regional powers as sectarian conflicts rage in Syria, Yemen and Iraq.



Iraqi Shiite politicians and militias have made persistent calls to expel Sabhan, who has been calling on the Iraqi government to exclude Shiite paramilitary groups from its military campaign against Daesh in order to avoid abuses against Sunnis in Iraq.



Khafaji, who heads the Iraqi militia group Abu al-Fadl al-Abbas, said that many factions in Iraq want to target Sabhan.

...