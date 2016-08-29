Houthis say ready for fresh peace talks

Yemen's Houthi-run governing council said Sunday it was ready to restart peace talks with the country's exiled government provided an Arab-led coalition stopped attacking and besieging Houthi-held territories.



In talks in Jeddah this week, U.S. Secretary of State John Kerry said the conflict had gone on too long and needed to end.



Yemen's internationally recognized government, based in Saudi Arabia, has made similar demands but insisted that the Houthis fulfill all those measures before any new government was formed.



The Yemen war has killed more than 6,500 people and displaced some 3 million, leaving more than 80 percent of the population in need of humanitarian aid.

