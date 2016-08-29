Give arrested aid worker fair trial, Amnesty tells Israel

Amnesty International Monday called on Israel to give an aid worker charged with aiding the Islamist movement Hamas a "fair and open trial", citing allegations of abuse in custody.



On Aug. 4 an Israeli court charged Halabi, the Gaza director of the World Vision NGO, with having channeled millions of dollars in foreign aid to the Palestinian Islamist movement Hamas and its armed wing.



World Vision, a Christian humanitarian organisation, has reacted by saying it had "no reason to believe" the allegations against Halabi were true.



The charge sheet said he was recruited by Hamas to infiltrate the aid organisation more than a decade ago, rising to become the head of World Vision's Gaza operation.

