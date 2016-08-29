Jets hit rebel-held Homs area for first time in year: residents, activists

Jets believed to be Syrian planes hit the besieged Al-Waer neighborhood in the city of Homs Sunday, a day after the evacuation of residents and fighters from rebel-held Daraya on the outskirts of the capital, residents and activists said.



They said over a dozen air strikes on the residential quarter caused at least seven deaths and dozens of civilian injuries in the last rebel-held area in Homs city, Syria's third largest city.



It was the second day of air raids, the first such strikes since around a year ago in the rebel-held area where community leaders in December reached a U.N.-sponsored deal with authorities to evacuate fighters under a phased plan that would have shored up government control of the city.

...