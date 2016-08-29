Turkey says to target Syrian Kurdish militia if no Euphrates retreat

Turkey Monday said it would continue targeting a Syrian Kurdish militia in Syria if it failed to fulfill promises to retreat east of the Euphrates River, accusing the group of ethnic cleansing.



Ankara had said it had killed 25 Kurdish "terrorists" Sunday as it pressed on with a two-pronged operation inside Syria against ISIS and the YPG.



The action against the YPG is hugely sensitive as the Kurdish group -- seen as a terror group by Ankara -- is an ally of Turkey's NATO ally, the United States, in the fight against ISIS in Syria.



Cavusoglu also hailed the success of the lightning operation by Turkish-backed Syrian Arab fighters, who Wednesday captured the town of Jarablus from ISIS.

...