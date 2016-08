Saudis wait next to wreckages at a market for vehicles on August 27, 2016 in the Saudi border city of Najran, a week after it was struck by a rocket fired from Yemen. Cross-border attacks into Saudi Arabia have intensified since the suspension in early August of UN-brokered peace talks between the Shiite Houthi rebels and their allies, and Yemen's internationally-recognized government which has the military support of a Saudi-led Arab coalition. / AFP / FAYEZ NURELDINE