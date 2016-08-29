German Incirlik visit depends on stance on "genocide" vote: Turkish minister

Turkish permission for German lawmakers to visit the Incirlik air base will depend on the German government distancing itself from a resolution branding a 1915 massacre of Armenians as "genocide", Turkey's foreign minister said Monday.



Turkey, angered by a resolution passed by the German parliament in June that described the 1915 massacre of Armenians by Ottoman forces as a "genocide", has denied German lawmakers access to the base near the Syrian frontier.



Roth said he was received warmly and openly in Turkey during a visit aimed at rebuilding German-Turkish ties.

