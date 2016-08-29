Libyan forces corner ISIS fighters in Sirte

Libya's pro-government forces Monday cornered ISIS in their last holdouts in the coastal city of Sirte, after heavy fighting that left dozens of dead and wounded.



The battle for ISIS' North African stronghold was launched more than three months ago by forces loyal to the Tripoli-based Government of National Accord (GNA).



Pro-GNA forces Monday said they had encircled the extremists in less than two square kilometers (0.7 square mile) of Sirte, after staging an assault the previous day on its last two ISIS-held districts.



More than 370 loyalist fighters have been killed and nearly 2,000 wounded in the battle for Sirte since May, according to medical sources.



As of Aug. 24, U.S. warplanes had carried out 82 strikes, according to the U.S. Africa Command.



Analysts say ousting ISIS from Libya would be a symbolic boost for the country's fragile unity government, but unrest might continue as ISIS could carry out more scattered attacks across Libya.

