Tunisia's new unity government takes office

The new Tunisian unity government took office in the birthplace of the Arab Spring Monday, with Prime Minister Youssef Chahed, the country's youngest-ever leader, facing major economic and security challenges.



At 40, Chahed is Tunisia's youngest premier since independence from France in 1956, and the seventh in less than six years since the 2011 uprising that ousted strongman Zine El Abidine Ben Ali.



Analysts say it is too soon to tell if Chahed can restore security and revitalize Tunisia's battered economy which grew by just 0.8 percent last year compared with 2.3 percent in 2014 .



Chahed was appointed by President Beji Caid Essebsi early this month after lawmakers passed a vote of no confidence in Essid's government following just 18 months in office.

...