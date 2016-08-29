Clashes between Turkey, US-backed Kurds in Syria 'unacceptable': Pentagon

Clashes between Turkish forces and units affiliated with a US-backed Kurdish-led alliance in Syria are "unacceptable", the Pentagon said Monday, calling on all sides to "stand down".



The comments come after Turkish forces began a two-pronged operation against ISIS and Kurdish fighters from the People's Protection Units (YPG) inside Syria on Wednesday.



Turkish forces backed by pro-Ankara rebels seized the town of Jarablus from ISIS on the first day of the operation, but have since then clashed with local fighters affiliated with the SDF.



The Britain-based Syrian Observatory for Human Rights said at least 40 civilians were killed in Turkish shelling and air strikes on two areas held by pro-Kurdish forces, the first report of significant civilian casualties in Turkey's operation.

