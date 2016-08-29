Palestinians say ready for any 'fair' peace initiative

President Mahmoud Abbas's office said Monday the Palestinians are ready to participate in any peace initiative aimed at a "comprehensive and fair solution," following speculation of a meeting organized by Russia.



There has been talk of a possible meeting between Abbas and Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu to be organized by Russian President Vladimir Putin.



The last substantial public meeting between Abbas and Netanyahu is thought to have been held in 2010, though there have been unconfirmed reports of secret meetings since then.

...