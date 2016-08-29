UN sees surge in Israeli settlements after Quartet report

Israeli settlement expansion has surged in the two months since the diplomatic Quartet called for a halt to the construction of Jewish outposts on Palestinian land, the U.N. envoy said Monday.



In a much-awaited report, the Quartet – the United States, Russia, the European Union and the United Nations – urged Israel to stop building settlements and called on the Palestinians to cease incitement to violence.



Since July 1, Israeli has advanced plans for over 1,000 housing units in occupied east Jerusalem and 735 units in the West Bank, Mladenov said.



Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's government is also seeking tenders for 323 units to expand east Jerusalem settlements and for 42 units in Kiryat Arba near Hebron, for which it is allocating $13 million in new funding.

...