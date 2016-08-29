Yemen council head hails peace push, wants Saudis to 'feel pain'

The head of a Houthi-backed ruling council pledged readiness Monday to resume negotiations on ending Yemen's war but reserved the right to resist attacks by a Saudi-backed exiled government seeking to unseat it.



U.N.-sponsored talks to try to end 18 months of fighting collapsed in failure this month and the Houthi movement and allied forces loyal to former president Ali Abdullah Saleh resumed shelling attacks into Saudi Arabia, Yemen's large northern neighbour.



The talks foundered after the Houthis and Saleh's General People's Congress (GPC) announced the formation of the 10-member governing council on Aug 6 .,



The Houthis have held on, having made an alliance with Saleh, who enjoys the support of most of the military.



Hadi's government has welcomed Kerry's ideas but said any plan must adhere to U.N. Security Council resolution 2216, which calls on the Houthis to withdraw from cities seized since 2014 .



Sammad praised the central bank for its "mighty efforts" to create some economic stability.



Despite meagre means, the central bank has continued to provide lines of credit guaranteeing imports and to pay the salaries of state employees, including troops in units that have fought on both sides.

