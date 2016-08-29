Do more for S.Sudan refugees, says a top UN official

The international community must respond to the refugee crisis caused by fighting in South Sudan in the same way it responded to the crisis in Europe, the U.N. refugee chief said in Uganda Monday.



The U.N. refugee agency, UNHCR, says 88,533 people have fled South Sudan for Uganda since July when fighting broke out between rival factions in the capital of the world's youngest country.



Grandi was speaking at Pagarinya Settlement Camp in northern Uganda where more than 22,000 refugees arrived within two weeks of fighting breaking out in the South Sudanese capital, Juba.



The UNHCR registers all of the South Sudanese migrants entering Uganda.

