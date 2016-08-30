Oil wells burn days after Iraq’s Qayara retaken

The skies above this small northern Iraqi town are black with smoke and ash rains down from around a half dozen oil wells that Daesh (ISIS) fighters set ablaze as Iraqi troops moved in to retake Qayara last week.



Najim al-Jobori, the commander of military operations in Ninevah Province where Qayara and Mosul are located, said Iraqi forces are increasingly trying to keep civilians in place while pushing Daesh fighters out.



Hundreds of civilians poured out into Qayara's main street Sunday as a convoy of Iraqi officials pulled into the town just days after the military retook it. Some children rushed to cheer on the Iraqi army Humvees, other families peered cautiously from behind garden gates in the town, which before 2011 had a population of 79,000 .Walls



Warplanes from the U.S.-led coalition bombed militants in the town for three days, and then Iraqi forces moved in, recapturing Qayara with only minor clashes.



Iraqi forces retook Qayara air base more than a month ago.

