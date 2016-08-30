U.S. urges halt to Turkish, Kurdish clashes in Syria’s north

The U.S. Monday urged Turkish troops and Kurdish forces in northern Syria to halt their fighting, saying it hinders efforts to defeat Daesh (ISIS). But Turkey's president vowed to press ahead with the military operation until Daesh and Kurdish Syrian fighters no longer pose a security threat to Ankara.



The battle now pits Turkey against the Kurdish-led force known as the Syria Democratic Forces – a U.S.-backed proxy that is the most effective ground force battling Daesh militants in Syria's 5-year-old civil war.



The U.S. has supported Turkey in its demand that the SDF withdraw east of the Euphrates, which cuts into Jarablus.



The goal is to clear the region south of Jarablus of Kurdish forces, thus keeping them from linking with other Kurdish-controlled areas in Afrin in Syria's northwestern corner.



Cook said the U.S. doesn't support reported Turkish airstrikes and artillery shelling of U.S.-backed Syrian Kurdish fighters – or Kurdish attacks on Turkish troops – in areas where Daesh fighters no longer operate.



Syrian opposition activists have said at least 35 civilians were killed in northern Syria in the Turkish-led operation so far.

...