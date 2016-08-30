Daesh bombing kills 54 government recruits in Yemen

A suicide car bombing claimed by Daesh (ISIS) in Yemen's southern city of Aden Monday killed at least 54 pro-government recruits, officials said, underscoring how the militant group has been able to exploit Yemen's civil war to stage large-scale attacks.



In the attack in Aden, the men were gathered at a staging area near two schools and a mosque when a pickup truck suddenly accelerated through the building's gate as a food delivery arrived, exploding amid the crowd, witnesses said.



The recruits were signing up to join a new unit the coalition hopes will ultimately be made up of 5,000 fighters.



Later, another statement circulated by Daesh called the bomber a "knight" who had purportedly killed some 60 coalition fighters.



Eleven bodies from the attack were taken by ambulances to the town of Koud, where they were buried collectively, officials added.

...